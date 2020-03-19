Travel expert shares how to protect your trip investment amid the spread of the Coronavirus

If you had an upcoming trip planned but are planning to postpone because of the Coronavirus, you may need some guidance.

Jeremy Murchland, President of Seven Corners, a leading travel insurance and specialty benefits company, tells us about the recommendation for consumers to purchase Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) if they are planning to postpone their upcoming trips until the summer with the current spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

• In light of recent announcements, unnecessary travel is not recommended, but Seven Corners can assist travelers in postponing their trips.

• Purchasing this CFAR addition will protect your trip investment and can offer travelers a refund of up to 75%.

• A typical plan without CFAR will reimburse travelers for nonrefundable trip expenses if a trip is canceled for a covered reason listed in the plan. If the situation does not meet one of the covered reasons, the traveler cannot cancel and receive the reimbursement.

• This is especially important with COVID-19, as many travelers want to cancel their trip due to fear of travel and fear of contracting the virus while traveling. Fear of an occurrence is not a covered reason provided by travel insurance.

• Though CFAR allows consumers to cancel their plan for any reason, it does increase the plan cost. It’s also important to understand the requirements for CFAR:

• First, be prepared to cancel a trip at least two days before the scheduled departure

• Second, purchase CFAR as soon as possible after the first trip deposit is made. It’s typically only available within 15-20 days of the purchase

• And finally, insure all nonrefundable prepaid trip expenses.

• Seven Corners encourages customers to always contact them with any questions or concerns regarding their travel insurance plan and travel assistance services.

• Seven Corners Assist is available 24/7 to help you, no matter where you are. Our multilingual team is trained to solve travel emergencies and answer questions quickly and efficiently.

To learn more, visit:

