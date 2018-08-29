Tulip Tree Creamery shares award-winning grilled cheese recipe Video

We totally understand why the Sweet Blue Haired Granny was crowned the winner of Ultimate Grilled Cheese Competition at the Indiana State Fair just a few weeks ago!

Katy Williams, Creative Director at Tulip Tree Creamery, concocted this award-winning recipe that includes Gouda, Granny Smith apple slices, and blue cheese. Laura Davenport, co-owner & Certified Cheese Professional at Tulip Tree Creamery, highlights the various cheeses and butters you can make by attending classes at Tulip Tree Creamery, such as:

- Fresh Mozzarella

- Burrata

- Gouda (& Curds)

- Butter

SWEET BLUE HAIRED GRANNY Recipe

by Katy Williams (makes 1 sandwich)

Ingredients:

- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

- 2 tablespoons salted butter, softened (Tulip Tree Creamery)

- 2 (½-inch) slices sourdough bread (Amelia’s City Loaf)

- 2 ounces aged Gouda or other hard cheese, shredded (Tulip Tree Creamery Night Shade or Dutch Tulip)

- 2 to 6 thin slices Granny Smith apple

- 2 ounces double cream blue cheese, sliced (Tulip Tree Creamery Chicory)

- 1 to 2 tablespoons Indiana wildflower honey

Directions:

1. Stir rosemary into butter & spread onto one side of each bread slice.

2. Sprinkle shredded cheese onto unbuttered side of one bread slice.

3. Top with apple slices, sliced blue cheese and second bread slice, buttered side on top.

4. Grill on medium heat, 5 minutes per side, checking frequently for even browning, until cheese is melted and bread is golden.

5. Cut in half & drizzle with honey before serving.

6. Garnish with Home Ec’s Spicy Pickled Carrots

Head to local Saturday Farmers' Markets (Carmel, Zionsville, Broad Ripple, Binford & Garfield Park), to purchase any of the following Tulip Tree Creamery cheeses:

- Trillium – recent Blue Ribbon Winner at the American Cheese Society Conference

- Foxglove

- Tiger Lily

- Nettle

- Chicory

- Night Shade

- Hops - recent Blue Ribbon Winner at the American Cheese Society Conference

- Dutch Tulip

Get more info at www.tuliptreecreamery.com, and stay up-to-date on the latest happenings on social meida:

- Facebook: tuliptreecreamery

- Instagram: tuliptreecreamery

- Twitter: @tuliptreecheese