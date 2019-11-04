Veterans Day Concert raises money for disabled Vets

Help fill the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana to help support deserving disabled Veterans.

On November 9th, Tracks4Vets is sponsoring a Veterans Day Benefit Concert, to provide a TUC (Tool Utility Carrier) to every deserving disabled Veteran applicant.

Chad Ringer – Co-Founder of Tracks4Vets and President of Ringo-Co, and John Thibault – Lt. Colonel, USMC Retired, Ambassador for Track4Vets and Chief Commercial officer of Ring-Co, tell us more:

Tracks4vets is a Fund of the Community Foundation of Morgan County (CFMC). CFMC serves as the 501(c)3 charitable agent and is an accredited community foundation. The goal of Tracks4Vets is to aid and expedite recovery and expand the workforce by giving our service-connected disabled veterans the ability to work and serve again. Further, Tracks4Vets is on a mission to reduce veteran suicide linked to the seen and unseen limitations that our veterans experience every day. The tactic is to help restore purpose, hope, and community.

www.tracks4vets.com, the tags are: #tracks4vets, #tuctrack, #ring-co, #JoshBleill, #Mac Powell and the Family Reunion.

Events details:

What: Veterans Day Benefit Concert

Where: Brown County Music Center, Nashville, Indiana

When: Saturday November 9th, doors open at 5:30pm

Featuring: Special Guest and key Note speaker Josh Bleill, Former Marine, double amputee and formerly community spokesperson for the Colts and Motivational speaker. Also featured will be Mac Powell and The Family Reunion, the former lead singer of Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling band Third Day. 100% of the proceeds from this concert will be spent to provide a TUC (Tool Utility Carrier) to every deserving disabled Veteran applicants.