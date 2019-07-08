Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica coming to Hancock County

The Wall That Heals is almost here.

It’s a 3/4 scale of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., and it’s on its way to Greenfield.

Bob Workman, Greenfield Veterans Honor Guard, tells us more about the wall’s importance and how it’s expected to heal hearts, everywhere.

The Wall That Heals

July 11 – 14, Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield

What is the Wall that Heals?

a. ¾ scale of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC

b. 375 feet in length

c. stands 7.5 feet at its tallest point

d. more than 58,000 names What can we expect?

a. Will be escorted into Greenfield and be set up at Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield July 11-14th

b. All volunteer driven from set up to tear-down to helping people find names of loved ones on the wall when they visit

c. Open to everyone 24 hours a day

d. Welcome Home Again Ceremony

i. Saturday July 13th

ii. 11am

• Honoring the 11 Hancock County service members who lost their lives in Vietnam War Plan your visit July 11-14.

a. Visit greenfieldwall.com

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GREENFIELD VETERANS HONOR GUARD