We Try It: Fun kids games to play at home

Amber and Avery are back with another “We Try It” segment! This time they’re playing a couple of fun games that your family is sure to love too. Whether you’re a fan of Spring or would rather it quickly scurry by, parents are online shopping for the season’s hottest toys!

Bunnies are the icon of the season. Kids know it too! That’s why Jumping Jack is a bestseller. Kids will jump for joy when they play with Jumping Jack, the world’s cutest bunny!

Kids spin to see how many carrots they pull from the bunny hill

One carrot will make Jack jump, but which carrot is it?

Keeps kids engaged because every player gets a chance to catch Jack to win

A game of mounting excitement, reflexes, and hand-eye coordination

For 2-4 players, ages 4 and up – tested for safety and quality

Find it on Amazon.

Then there’s the farm animal favorite, the pig, and this one is a chef! Pop the Pig is an international preschool classic that is adored by millions of children and is a top-selling preschool game, according to data collected by NPD.