What you need to know before you book your next trip

Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington is sharing some tips now that we can get back to vacations and traveling.

This is the perfect time to get all your travel essentials in order. One thing the pandemic showed was that you need to be prepared for ANYTHING. Remember there are some countries that are open to US travel right now, so you can get away for the summer, or travel within America… either way you want to make sure you’re all set to go.

Check in on your insurance: Most travel insurance will not cover covid-related travel issues now that it is a known risk. But read all the fine print on your insurance, know exactly what you ARE covered for so you can be prepared.

Start a travel emergency fund: One thing the pandemic caused was a lot of confusion about how to get back home when you needed to. And since insurance will be tricky going forward, you want to make sure you have an emergency fund, just in case things go wrong again. Look to at least be able to cover a few extra nights of a hotel, or a last-minute flight.

Double up on your copies: Of your passport, ID, health information, policy numbers for insurance, embassy addresses in countries you plan on visiting in the future. Always have a couple of these copies with you and saved in multiple places, just in case an emergency happens. Also make sure you have key contact names, policy numbers, etc. saved on your phone, computer for easy access.

Read all the fine print: On everything you book going forward. Whether that’s a flight, hotel stay, a cruise or a rental. Covid has brought about new regulations and rules and you don’t want to get stuck if you need to cancel.

Read up on your destination: Many destinations may still have some restrictions when you arrive. Read their tourism websites to know all the details, because you don’t want to show up and find out that there is a quarantine of some kind.

Be packed and ready to go: We all had our favorite on-plane accessories before, but now we need a few extra things. Make sure you have gloves, masks for where it is necessary, sanitizer, disinfectant, etc all packed up. Get everything in mini or travel sized to make it easier. I actually have multiple sets ready to go for a plane ride, car ride or train, and one for my bag so I am always prepared. Also have your medical kit topped too just in case you do come down with something while travelling.

Plan, plan, plan! This is the best time to do research on your dream destination. You may not be going there tomorrow, but now is the best time to do the research and plan out your ultimate trip. Start building out that Pinterest Board with ideas, start saving, and start dreaming.