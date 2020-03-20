Indy Style

Where to find FREE meals for kids, FREE Wifi, FREE tutoring and more

by: Amber Hankins
In this time of uncertainty, there is hope.

Katy Mann, Founder, Indy with Kids, shares some valuable information that may help us all.

Free Meals for Kids

Free Community Wifi

  • Fast food restaurants
  • Libraries
  • Schools
  • Comcast/Xfinity Wifi network is open for all
  • AT&T Hot spots open for all

Free Tutoring for Grades 6-12

Things to Make People Smile

  • Rainbows in the window
  • Hearts in the window
  • Sidewalk Chalk

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.

