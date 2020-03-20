Where to find FREE meals for kids, FREE Wifi, FREE tutoring and more

In this time of uncertainty, there is hope.
Katy Mann, Founder, Indy with Kids, shares some valuable information that may help us all.
Free Meals for Kids
- Indy Parks (designated parks)
- IPS Parking lots (designated schools)
- Westfield – Groceries available + bus routes
- See where to find free meals for children during Coronavirus social distancing
https://indywithkids.com/free-meals-for-children/
Free Community Wifi
- Fast food restaurants
- Libraries
- Schools
- Comcast/Xfinity Wifi network is open for all
- AT&T Hot spots open for all
Free Tutoring for Grades 6-12
Things to Make People Smile
- Rainbows in the window
- Hearts in the window
- Sidewalk Chalk
To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.