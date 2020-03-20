Where to find FREE meals for kids, FREE Wifi, FREE tutoring and more

In this time of uncertainty, there is hope.

Katy Mann, Founder, Indy with Kids, shares some valuable information that may help us all.



Free Meals for Kids

Indy Parks (designated parks)

IPS Parking lots (designated schools)

Westfield – Groceries available + bus routes

See where to find free meals for children during Coronavirus social distancing

https://indywithkids.com/free-meals-for-children/

Free Community Wifi

Fast food restaurants

Libraries

Schools

Comcast/Xfinity Wifi network is open for all

AT&T Hot spots open for all

Free Tutoring for Grades 6-12

Things to Make People Smile

Rainbows in the window

Hearts in the window

Sidewalk Chalk

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.