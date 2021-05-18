Woman opens free-for-seniors adult day center in Indianapolis

Last time, Brittany Owens joined us on Indy Style to talk about her home care service; now she’s on to even bigger endeavors!
The owner of BB’s Heaven on Earth Home Care Service and BB’s Home Away From Home Adult Day Center joined us Tuesday to share about her latest nonprofit project that is having a kickoff event Saturday.
BB’s Home Away From Home Adult Day Center Opening – A Free Community Center for Seniors 55+ to enjoy
Provided Services:
- Social activities: Music, Dancing, Bingo, Birthday Celebrations, Crafts
- Physical exercise: Gentle stretching, walking or movement to stimulate body
- Nutritious meals, snacks and beverages
- Assistance with personal care: Toileting, grooming, eating, etc.
- Safety supervision during the day
- Pick-up or drop-off services for participants, either to and from home or on outings during the day
How you can support:
- BB’s Home Away From Home Adult Day Center has reached Non-Profit 501c3 Status
- You can donate on GoFundMe.
- They are looking for ongoing sponsors for the adult day center. Contact Brittany for more details: 317-908-6669
May 22nd Event: Kickoff Party to introduce BB’s Home Away From Home Adult Day Center
- Address: 1090 W. 23rd St., Indianapolis, IN 46208.
- Time: noon-6 p.m.
- Admission: $10.
- Food, drinks, vendors, bounce houses and more!
- All proceeds go to funding of this free center for seniors
The website for BB’s Heaven on Earth is bbsheavenonearth1.com.
For more information on the nonprofit, visit bbshomeawayfromhome.org.