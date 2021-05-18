Indy Style

Woman opens free-for-seniors adult day center in Indianapolis

Last time, Brittany Owens joined us on Indy Style to talk about her home care service; now she’s on to even bigger endeavors!

The owner of BB’s Heaven on Earth Home Care Service and BB’s Home Away From Home Adult Day Center joined us Tuesday to share about her latest nonprofit project that is having a kickoff event Saturday.

BB’s Home Away From Home Adult Day Center Opening – A Free Community Center for Seniors 55+ to enjoy

Provided Services:

Social activities: Music, Dancing, Bingo, Birthday Celebrations, Crafts

Physical exercise: Gentle stretching, walking or movement to stimulate body

Nutritious meals, snacks and beverages

Assistance with personal care: Toileting, grooming, eating, etc.

Safety supervision during the day

Pick-up or drop-off services for participants, either to and from home or on outings during the day

How you can support:

BB’s Home Away From Home Adult Day Center has reached Non-Profit 501c3 Status

You can donate on GoFundMe.

They are looking for ongoing sponsors for the adult day center. Contact Brittany for more details: 317-908-6669

May 22nd Event: Kickoff Party to introduce BB’s Home Away From Home Adult Day Center

Address: 1090 W. 23rd St., Indianapolis, IN 46208.

Time: noon-6 p.m.

Admission: $10.

Food, drinks, vendors, bounce houses and more!

All proceeds go to funding of this free center for seniors

The website for BB’s Heaven on Earth is bbsheavenonearth1.com.

For more information on the nonprofit, visit bbshomeawayfromhome.org.