Kid-ing with Kayla: What do you call your grandparents?

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: The days of Grandma and Grandpa may be over as more and more grandparents are choosing fun nicknames instead of the traditional titles.

We made a list of some of the comments on this story. Chime in online! What do you or your kids call the grandparents?

  • Precious
  • G mom
  • G
  • Bomp and BeBomp
  • MeeMaw and PeePaw
  • Lolli and Pop
  • Granny
  • GPaw
  • Opa
  • Schmoo
  • Trix
  • Peanut
  • Honey
  • Grammy and Grampy
  • Grande
  • Tootsie
  • Patter and Gurni
  • Grumpy
@kaylareporting

What do your kids call the grandparents? #grandparents #grandma #grandpa #family #nicknames

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

