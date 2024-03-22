Kid-ing with Kayla: What do you call your grandparents?
Kid-ing with Kayla: The days of Grandma and Grandpa may be over as more and more grandparents are choosing fun nicknames instead of the traditional titles.
We made a list of some of the comments on this story. Chime in online! What do you or your kids call the grandparents?
- Precious
- G mom
- G
- Bomp and BeBomp
- MeeMaw and PeePaw
- Lolli and Pop
- Granny
- GPaw
- Opa
- Schmoo
- Trix
- Peanut
- Honey
- Grammy and Grampy
- Grande
- Tootsie
- Patter and Gurni
- Grumpy