Actress Toni Trucks talks ‘Seal Team’ season 5 finale now streaming on Paramount+

The 5th season finale of “Seal Team” has premiered on Paramount+.

Actress Toni Trucks joined us today to talk about the gritty new season.

She also spoke about her charitable works and partnering with “Military Made” and its initiative to help veterans and military families.

Trucks even opened up about her new endeavor, motherhood.

The last show of this “Seal Team” season is now streaming on Paramount +.