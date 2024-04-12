Adopt a Ferret Month with Noah’s Animal Hospital’s Tom Dock

April is a GREAT month if you are a ferret! Not only is it Adopt a Ferret Month, but April 2nd is National Ferret Day. So, what do we know about these inquisitive and playful creatures?

Tom Dock is here from Noah’s Animal Hospitals to tell us more!

1) Ferrets are members of the Mustelid family of mammals, and this means they are related to weasels, minks, and otters! Traits typical to this family include elongated bodies, short legs and skulls, and very thick fur. Male ferrets are called hob, females are called jills and even they have been neutered, males are called gibs and females are called sprites. A group of ferrets is called a “Business”

2) Our domestic ferrets are descendants of the European polecat and are related to the endangered black footed ferret of North America. Ferrets are extremely social and will bond with our families in ways that are very similar to dogs and cats. It’s been said that having a ferret is like having a perpetual puppy in the house…they NEVER grow up! In fact, the name “Ferret” comes from the Latin term for “little thief”

3) The best set up for a ferret would be a household with two or more ferrets along with a cage that allows for climbing and interactive play. Time outside of the cage is important as these highly intelligent pets will become bored and destructive very easily.

4) The ferret’s cate should include ample soft bedding, a hiding place, and a litter box. Most ferrets will tend to pick one corner of their cage for their bathroom needs and this leads them to being fairly easy to house-train.

5) Outside of the cage, ferrets should be monitored closely as their body design and small head means that they can get into TINY spaces pretty easily. It’s been said that ferrets, especially young kits, lack common sense and will get themselves into some dangerous situations.

6) Ferrets are carnivores and should be fed a high protein, moderate to high fat, and low carbohydrate diet. While their nutritional needs are similar to cats, feeding a cat food is not ideal. Foods should be formulated with meat proteins and fats, not vegetable proteins or oils.

7) Most ferrets will have a pretty healthy life, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid veterinary care. Ferrets are susceptible to many flu viruses and therefore shouldn’t be handled if the owner is sick. Many states also require that ferrets receive vaccinations for rabies and this little creatures are susceptible to canine distemper as well.

8) Additionally, ferrets are susceptible to problems with their adrenal glands as well as diseases in the gastrointestinal tract. This underscores the importance for having a relationship with a veterinarian and getting your fun-loving pet seen on a routine basis! Learn more about Ferrets at VeterinaryPartner.com.

To learn more, visit https://www.noahshospitals.com/.