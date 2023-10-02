Athenaeum Foundation celebrating 15th annual GermanFest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Athenaeum Foundation is set to host the 15th annual GermanFest Saturday, October 7.

The event is the foundation’s largest fundraiser every year.

The money raised helps them continue to preserve the Athenaeum.

The building first opened to the public in 1898.

During the mid 19th century there was a major influx of German settlers in Indianapolis.

With a desire to unite several German heritage clubs in one location they created “Das Deutsche Haus”, now the Atheneaum.

It now serves as a location for propelling the arts. Focusing on theatrical performances, art installations and unique programs and events in some of the most memorable settings in the city.

GermanFest allows them to continue that sort of programing.

This year GermanFest features some of the fan favorites.

There will be live music and entertainment. There are also dachshund races and of course a brat eating competition.

Enjoy traditional arts and crafts, Durstig games, live weiner dog races, Zwergenland for the kids, traditional German food and beverages, and so much more. All proceeds from GermanFest benefit the maintenance and care of the historic Athenaeum.

This year, Michigan and New Jersey Streets will be the location of GermanFest.

Because of this the streets surrounding the Athenaeum will be closed to the public.

All the fun begins at noon on Saturday, October 7. GermanFest ends at 6 that evening.