Life.Style.Live!

Becky the Bakester creates unique artisan treats perfect for Halloween

“Becky the Bakester” is not your average baker! They specialize in making unique, artisan treats that you won’t find many other places.

Gourmet marshmallows, chocolate confections and handcrafted pies are a few of the items they are proud to serve.

Becky Lane, owner of Becky the Bakester, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with various Halloween treats (hot cocoa bombs, marshmallows, bonbons, etc.) and Halloween decorations.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook and Instagram: @beckythebakester