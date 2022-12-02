Life.Style.Live!

Behind the Bricks: How Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for winter

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.

IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall also stopped “Life.Style.Live!” to talk more about winterization at the track.

For more about IMS, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tips for parents to have a happy holiday

News /

Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

National /

From fear to freedom: How to overcome phobias

News /

Health Spotlight: Motorcycle rallies draw organ donors, foods to slow memory loss, taping your mouth shut to lose weight TikTok Trend

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.