How to build a global remote team with Globalization Partners

by: Meghan Stratton
Finding quality talent can be one of the most difficult challenges currently facing employers. Today’s guest can help companies overcome that challenge!

Nicole Sahin is one of the top women entrepreneurs in the world and the author of the Wall Street Journal best selling book “Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive’s Guide to Conquering the World.” She also happens to be the Executive Chair and Founder of Globalization Partners, a global employment technology platform that helps companies hire, onboard, and manage employees anywhere in the world within minutes.

Sahin gave us expert tips and tricks about building a global remote team and told us more details about Globalization Partners.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit the Globalization Partners website here. You can also purchase Sahin’s book here.

