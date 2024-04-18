Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood Market shares a seafood paella recipe

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood Market, founded in 2013 by Andrew Caplinger and his family, has become a cornerstone in the Midwest for premium seafood.

The business began with Andrew, his wife Courtney, and his father Nick Caplinger, who has a long history in the seafood industry, including establishing seafood programs at O’Mallia’s and Mr. D’S grocery stores.

Located in an area not traditionally known for seafood, Caplinger’s challenges the notion that quality seafood is only found on the coasts.

With daily deliveries, they ensure that only the freshest catch is available to their customers. This dedication to quality has earned Caplinger’s both local and national recognition.

The family’s deep roots in the seafood industry, combined with over 150 years of combined experience among their employees, means customers not only leave with excellent seafood but also the knowledge to create outstanding culinary dishes at home.

Whether you are a seasoned chef or a novice cook, a visit to Caplinger’s Fresh Catch promises a top-tier seafood experience right in the heart of the Midwest.

Seafood Paella

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1/2# Chicken thighs cut into chunks

1/2 cup Diced Onion

1/2 cup Diced Bell peppers

1 can Diced tomatoes with garlic, onion and basil

1 cup Seafood Stock

Pinch of saffron

8-10 Mussels (I used New Zealand Green lips on the half shell)

6 Head on Langosinos

2 ea Head on Fresh Water Shrimp 2-4 ct per pound (Big Boys)

12ea Littleneck Clams

1/4# Sliced Chorizo Sausage

2 bags Vigo Yellow Rice Mix

8oz Frozen Peas

Pea Pods

Instructions:

In large pan heat olive oil to medium heat. Add chicken and sausage. Cool for 4 minutes and add onions, peppers cook for 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, stock, peas and both bags of Vigo Yellow rice. Mix all ingredients. Sprinkle pinch of saffron on top. Cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 15 minutes add all shellfish recover and let cook for an additional 10 minutes. Turn off heat and let sit for at least 10 minutes before serving.