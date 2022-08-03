Life.Style.Live!

Chef Michelle Dudash debuts Spicekick Seasoning Mix at Indiana State Fair

Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair we got an exclusive first look at the latest brand created by one of the friend’s of our show.

Michelle Dudash, RDN, author, and founder of Spicekick® Seasoning Mix, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a taste of what she has cooking at the Indiana State Fair with her new her Spicekick® Seasoning Mixes which are now featured at the Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair.

The Indiana Grown Marketplace is featuring 80 vendors, including 450 products that are all made, produced, or processed in the state of Indiana. It is also bringing back their demonstration area, which features vendors daily.

Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Michelle will be hosting cooking demonstrations at the Marketplace, using her Spicekick Seasoning Spice Mix.

She will be making her two most popular seasoning mixes, Spicekick Tuna Salad and Spicekick Sloppy Joe.

Michelle’s Spicekick Tuna Salad is prepped and ready to eat in 5 minutes, and is a great lunch or snack staple that is protein-packed and made with pantry ingredients.

Michelle’s Sloppy Joe Seasoning Mix is sweetened with ground dates, instead of added sugar. All you have to add is ground beef, tomato paste, water, and the entire spice packet.

All of Michelle’s Spicekick seasoning mixes are:

Gluten-free

No added sugar

No fillers or preservatives

No artificial colors

Made simply with herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables, and sea salt. That’s it.

Recipe: Tuna Melt Tacos

On the show Wednesday , Michelle is making her Spicekick Tuna Melt Tacos:

To make the tuna salad, simply add canned tuna, mayo, the entire spice packet, and a drizzle of vinegar or lemon juice.

Spoon the salad and shredded cheese into tortillas. Warm in the microwave. Sprinkle with chopped tomatoes and arugula, and drizzle with hot sauce.

The Indiana Grown Marketplace is open for the duration of the Indiana State Fair

Open daily 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Agriculture Horticulture Building, right next to the Midway.

The Marketplace is a great place to shop for gifts and helps keep Hoosier dollars in the state of Indiana.

For more information, click here.