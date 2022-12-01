Life.Style.Live!

Chef’s Table at 21 North owner prepares Pan Seared Scallops over Crab Risotto, Duck Ragu with Kale over Potato Gnocchi

This gourmet meal had us feeling fancy in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen this morning.

Matthew Harakal, chef/owner of Harakal Restaurant Group and The Chef’s Table at 21 North, joined us Thursday “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Pan Seared Scallops over Crab Risotto and Duck Ragu with Kale over Potato Gnocchi.

The Chef’s Table at 21 North is the premier dining destination located on the square in Martinsville, Indiana.

They have created an exclusive and private kitchen, chefs table, and bar to provide a world class food, drink, and service experience.

They host fine dining, rehearsal dinners, anniversaries, wine and spirit pairings, and business network lunches.

The Chefs Table at 21 North is located at 21 North Jefferson Street in Martinsville, IN.

