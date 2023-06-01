Children’s Museum to host Juneteenth Jamboree

Get ready for an extraordinary celebration of freedom and family at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ Juneteenth Jamboree!

This annual event is set to take place on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is absolutely free.

Don’t forget to register in advance starting May 25 at childrensmuseum.org to secure your spot.

So, what can you expect at the Juneteenth Jamboree? It’s a question worth asking, along with inquiring about the history of Juneteenth and how long The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has been commemorating it.

Additionally, keep an eye out for the exciting Miss Indy Juneteenth Pageant happening at the museum. And guess what? There might even be a surprise appearance by the Griot Drum Ensemble, so stay tuned for updates!

Make sure to bring your little ones along and immerse yourselves in this joyous occasion.

Capture the moments with hi-res photos and landscape-oriented videos, which you can find in the provided Dropbox folder.

Did we mention there’s a chance to win a fantastic gift basket? You won’t want to miss out! It’s going to be a Juneteenth Jamboree like no other!