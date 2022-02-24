Life.Style.Live!

Choose the best color palette for your outdoor space with help from Wicker Works of Brownsburg

When decorating your indoor and outdoor living spaces color and flow matter!

Tammy Hession with Wicker Works of Brownsburg shows us a home where outdoor seating is an extension of the living room, and a 10-year-old Wicker Works furniture set was updated to create a cohesive space.

The team at Wicker Works is committed to creating the outdoor space of your dreams. Even going to such lengths as facilitating re-covering cushions through the manufacturer or with local upholsterers.

When you’re ready for outdoor furniture be sure to bring photos and measurements of your space to Wicker Works of Brownsburg. Photos help show the colors of your deck, brick, house, landscaping and more, allowing the design consultants to make the best recommendations for your outdoor living space.

For more information visit, wickerworksofbrowsburg.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKERWORKS OF BROWNSBURG.