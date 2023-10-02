Eel River Bison Ranch, where delicious bison meals come true

Nestled in the heart of a picturesque landscape, Eel River Bison Ranch, founded by Eric and Tonya Horvath in 2014, is the perfect place for bison lovers.

This family-owned ranch has transformed over 35 acres of farmland into lush pastures, now home to a thriving herd of 26 majestic bison.

The ranch boasts an intriguing history, with its barn dating back to 1919, reimagined as a charming gift shop featuring locally crafted treasures.

Eel River Bison Ranch offers visitors an immersive experience, from private tours showcasing the inner workings of the ranch to overnight stays through Harvest Host, where guests can wake up to the serene sights of bison grazing by the pond.

If that’s not enough, don’t miss the Bison Cheeseburger Rice and Bison Tator Tot Bake, the stars of their Easy Bison Family Meals.

At Eel River Bison Ranch, the wild meets your plates, leaving guests with unforgettable memories and a taste of the wild to take home.