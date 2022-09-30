Life.Style.Live!

Female Indiana State Fair Mullet Championship winner makes it to top 25 in national competition

by: Tierra Carpenter
Lisa Sears recently won the Indiana State Fair USA Mullet Championship, and has moved into the top 25 for the “mane” event in October, the USA Mullet Championships.

Sears is much more than her mullet. She is also a comedian (both stand up and improv), actor, ordained minister, Multiple Sclerosis warrior and a “flat” breast cancer survivor.

If you want to cast your vote for Sears, you can do so from October 7 – 11.

For more information and to vote for Sears, click here and also visit:

laughs.life

TikTok: JustSears

Instagram- FlatOutLove & HomoSearsComedy

Facebook: HomoSearsComedy 

