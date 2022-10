Life.Style.Live!

Financial expert offers easy steps to help you take control of your money

With National Savings Day coming up on October 12, now is the perfect time to brush up on ways to keep more of your money.

With current inflation, now is a better time than ever to make your money go further, whether jumpstarting your savings journey or finalizing your savings plan, finding the right savings tools is key.

Nicole Lapin, financial expert and author, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some easy ways to save.