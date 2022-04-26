Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Getting to know the Bahá’í Faith religion

by: Tierra Carpenter
The holiday of Ridvan recently passed last week on April 21, and today we’re learning about the Bahá’í Faith who celebrates it.

Neda Moainie, representative of the Baha’i Faith, joined us Tuesday to share a few important things to know about this religion.

About the Bahá’í faith according to the Bahá’í Community of Indianapolis website:

Bahá’u’lláh, the prophet-founder of the Bahá’í Faith, taught that there is only one God whose successive revelations have guided the progress of humanity. The Divine Messengers of God  have been sent during key moments in history to manifest the word of God for the common purpose of bringing the human race to spiritual and moral maturity. These religions undergo successive cycles of renewal with a new Manifestation of God bringing the same spiritual message to humanity. According to Bahá’í beliefs, the Divine Messenger for this day and age is Bahá’u’lláh.

For more information on the Bahá’í faith and their events, visit indybahai.org.

