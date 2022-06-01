Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Workforce Chaplains

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

“Life. Style. Live!” host Randy Ollis is back with a unique Finding Faith story.

In this segment, he learned about an organization called Workforce Chaplains which is available to help your employees in a confidential manner, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Marcus Schrader, M.Div, president of Workforce Chaplains and Malar Stewart, chaplain, joined us Wednesday to share what their organization does for people in the workplace, how companies utilize chaplain care, how companies know they’re making an impact and more.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Counterfeit drug overdoses reach record high

Medical /

Summer Neighborhood Outreach Series to bring safety resources to communities

News /

Lawrence Township joins nationwide eviction diversion pilot program

Local /

Indy Pride festival back in person after two years of virtual celebrations

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.