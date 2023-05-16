Grilled chicken shawarma dinner and low-sugar cocktails

Michelle Dudash, RDN, a registered dietitian, chef, and author of The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health, showcased her culinary expertise in the Life.Style.Live! studio Tuesday morning!

The first segment, titled “Spicekick® Grilled Chicken Shawarma Dinner,” celebrates the arrival of grilling season.

Dudash, the creator of Spicekick®, unveiled her latest recipe for mouthwatering grilled chicken shawarma, accompanied by a refreshing salad.

This segment promises to inspire viewers to elevate their outdoor cooking game with a flavorful and nutritious meal.

In the second segment, Dudash focused on crafting lower-calorie, lower-sugar cocktails, and mocktails using fresh citrus and berries.

Acknowledging that alcoholic beverages can contribute to excess sugar and calories, Dudash provided inventive and healthier alternatives.

Throughout the segments, Dudash shared her expertise and tips for incorporating nutritious ingredients without sacrificing flavor.

As an RDN, she understands the importance of maintaining a wholesome diet while still relishing culinary delights.

Her website, www.dishwithdudash.com, is a valuable resource for viewers seeking additional recipes, cooking inspiration, and healthful advice.

Dudash’s appearances promise to be informative, engaging, and inspiring for seasoned cooks alike.

With her emphasis on wholesome ingredients and creating tasty dishes, Dudash is sure to captivate audiences and encourage them to embrace a healthier and more vibrant approach to their culinary endeavors.