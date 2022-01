Life.Style.Live!

How new business owners can meet challenges of 2022

An estimated 17 million new small businesses will be launched in 2022, and with that, there will be plenty of opportunities and excitement but potential stress for new business owners.

Dr. Sherry Walling, best-selling author, psychologist and creator of the ZenFounder Podcast is teaming up with intuit QuickBooks to share some new tools and inspiration through its “Early Starts” program.

For more information visit, quickbooks.intuit.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INTUIT QUICK BOOKS.