Inaugural Indiana Cajun/Zydeco Crawfish Festival begins next weekend: Get a sneak peek of its sights, sounds

This family friendly festival has fun written all over it! The Inaugural Indiana Cajun/Zydeco Crawfish Festival is coming to Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, 21, 2022.

This means there will be two full days of Cajun & Zydeco music, musician workshops, a Live Crawfish Boil all weekend, second line and golf cart parades, gumbo cookoff, crawfish races and more.

Debbie Dunbar of Bill Monroe’s Music Park and Campground joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share everything you can expect from this event.

Also, don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes! We are bringing the sounds and traditions of Louisiana to Indiana. Not familiar with the music? It is fun, upbeat and will make you want to move and groove. Cajun music is relatively catchy with an infectious beat and a lot of forward drive, placing the accordion at the center. An emblematic music of Louisiana played by the Cajuns, the music is rooted in the ballads of the French-speaking Acadians of Canada. Although they are two separate genres, Cajun music is often mentioned in tandem with the Creole-based zydeco music. Both are from southwest Louisiana and share French and African origins.







Zydeco music is fast and lively, primarily played on accordions and extremely easy to dance to. Hailing from southern Louisiana, the music combines tunes of French origin with elements of Caribbean music and the blues and that features guitar, washboard, and accordion.

Live Crawfish Boil all weekend – get your taste buds ready, how many pounds of crawfish can you eat? These delicacies are called by many names, crayfish, crawdads, or mudbugs, but in Louisiana, they are called Crawfish. If you have never experienced a live crawfish boil, you are in for a good time. May is one of the peak crawfish seasons, and The Cajun Table is bringing them live from Louisiana. The smell, the spices and the experience of eating crawfish an event in it’s self. Topped off with an ear of corn and potatoes, eating crawfish is a fun experience! Not sure how to eat them, there will be plenty of people around to show you how! Get your crawfish boil tickets in advance….

Form A Krewe! Gather your family and friends, start a new tradition by creating your own Krewe. What is a Krewe? A krewe is a group of people who get together to party during Mardi Gras, and faithfully uphold the party spirit throughout the year. We though it would be fun to start our own tradition of Indiana Krewes!

How to form a Krewe:

· Create a Krewe name and theme

· Gather decorations (umbrellas, beads, masks, etc. for second line, golf cart parade and campsite if you are camping)

· Design costumes, print t-shirts, etc.

· Come early and designate your Krewe location in the festival site

Prizes will be awarded by popular vote for Best Name, Best Costumes, Best Decorated Golf Cart and Best Decorated Campsite. (Please keep your theme and decorations family friendly for the enjoyment of all.)

Come early and set up, gates open daily at 10 a.m., bring your coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, pet friendly, free parking. Food trucks will be onsite, camping is available onsite. Children 12 & under are free, no refunds on camping, admission tickets, golf cart rentals or crawfish boil.

For more information and tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-indiana-cajunzydeco-crawfish-festival-tickets-224011744157.