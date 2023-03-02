Search
Indiana Learns: Helping eligible 4th & 5th graders with no-cost tutoring

by: Peggy McClelland
Seana Murphy, Senior Director for Indiana Learns details how this innovative statewide grant program is helping eligible young Hoosiers catch up on their math and English skills with a no-cost tutoring program.

Find you how to qualify and how you can help encourage someone you know to enroll now by visiting https://www.indianalearns.org/.

The segment is sponsored by Indiana Learns.

