Indiana Learns: Helping eligible 4th & 5th graders with no-cost tutoring

Seana Murphy, Senior Director for Indiana Learns details how this innovative statewide grant program is helping eligible young Hoosiers catch up on their math and English skills with a no-cost tutoring program.

Find you how to qualify and how you can help encourage someone you know to enroll now by visiting https://www.indianalearns.org/.

