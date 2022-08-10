Life.Style.Live!

Indiana State Fair: Kids fish for free at DNR Fishin’ Pond, experience celebrity cars at World of Speed

It was a beautiful day at the Indiana State Fair Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” as host George Mallet and new WISH-TV specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan visited the DNR State Fair Fishin’ Pond and the World of Speed.

DNR State Fair Fishin’ Pond:

The DNR State Fair Fishin’ Pond is in its 17th year and is a program that allows children ages 5-17 the opportunity to fish for free!

Parents sign-up their kids at the registration table, families listen to a short talk about fishing safety, and then the kids can fish for up to 15 minutes. After fishing, the whole family can learn more about Indiana fish through a coloring activity and playing with fishy friends. In 2018, more than 3,000 kids fished at the Pond, and, for many of them, this was their first fishing experience. The program would not be such a success without the wonderful volunteers.

World of Speed:

With classic Indiana-made cars, celebrity car appearances (including the Batmobile, the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine, and more) plus SPEED: Science in Motion Exhibit, an all new attraction to the State Fair, you won’t want to skip your pit stop to World of Speed! This attraction celebrating our automotive excellence is open daily in Harvest Pavilion.

