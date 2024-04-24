Kid-ing with Kayla: When your child catches you skipping lines in a book

Kid-ing with Kayla: My son is on to me! Most nights, I read every line and every page of not one but FIVE books my son asks me to read before bed. However, I was a little too eager to get into the hot tub last night so I decided to skip a couple lines, words and pages. Allan knew every time. “That’s not right!” he said. “You skipped a line.” I was caught red handed and he was not going to accept anything less than an accurate reading.

Is this the end of a parenting era?

I can’t decide if Allan memorized the books or he actually has started learning to read. Either way, I’m impressed. However, I am realizing that this new development will require patience. If he is learning to read, that’s so exciting! I need to prepare for him to very slowly attempt to read to me now. I think it’s time to buy very simple books with three words per page like, “The cat ran.”

