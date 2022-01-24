Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Home Show: Seek and Find Furniture and Home Décor owners shows how furniture can be revamped

The Indianapolis Home Show is currently underway for its 100th year!

This show has been a one-stop-shop inspiring Hoosiers with new ways to refresh their home space since 1922.

An Indiana tradition, this is the oldest home show in North America offering the latest in decorating, landscaping, construction and remodeling ideas.

During today’s visit Tia Gross of Seek and Find Furniture and Home Décor showed us her booth that you can find at the show’s Marketplace.

At the Marketplace, Home Show attendees can find everything from affordable furniture to unique knick-knacks you won’t see anywhere else! Seek and Find Furniture and Home Décor is there along with several local furniture artisans from The Artisan Markets bring a boutique shopping experience with curated home décor and gift items.

Plus, they’ll be on stage throughout the 10-day Home Show to show you creative ways to take your next step in home décor.

Visitors to the Indianapolis Home Show can talk to hundreds of home and décor experts for advice and explore thousands of the newest home products.

There are activities for individuals and families to enjoy, and people coming to the show will also get a chance to catch deals they might not be able to find year-round on products and services.

For more information on the featured exhibits you can find at the Indianapolis Home Show click here.

Currently, WISH-TV is giving away four tickets to the Indianapolis Home Show. Click to enter.

Also, a special promo code has been extended exclusively for WISH-TV viewers who are interested in buying tickets. Click here and type in “WISH” to get your discounted tickets for the show.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW.