Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Kevin Lin performs this weekend

He is known as a “concertmaster” with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and he’s set to perform this weekend at Hilbert Circle Theatre.

Kevin Lin started playing the violin around the age of 6 and showcased his talents on this morning’s Life. Style. Live!

He’s set to perform this Friday and Saturday, as Lin shines in Saint-Saëns’ Third Violin Concerto. Hear the river rush through the Czech countryside in Smetana’s “Vltava” from Má vlast. German conductor Matthias Pintscher leads the ISO in Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony and introduces us to Fate, a theme that will continue throughout the ISO’s season.

To learn more, visit: