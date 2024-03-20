Indy Eleven excited for 11th anniversary home opening match

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Indy Eleven are back for another season at Carroll Stadium.

This is there 11th season in Indy.

In honor of its Eleventh Anniversary Season, Indy Eleven is offering special deals for a select 11 matches with ticket prices that coincide with the match dates, starting with the home opener on March 23 for $3.23.

The Eleven will face off with Sacramento Republic at 7pm on March 23.

Season tickets are also on sale. Establish your priority today for Eleven Park and take advantage of all 2024 membership benefits. Visit indyeleven.com/season-tickets/ for more information.

Group tickets are also available for any Indy Eleven regular season match, starting at 10 tickets.

Visit indyeleven.com/group-tickets/ for more information.

The team will be lead by a new coach this season.

A proven leader at the top tier of U.S. soccer and abroad, Indy Eleven announced Sean McAuley as the fifth Head Coach in club history.

McAuley comes to the Circle City having previously served as the Interim Head Coach, as well as an assistant, at MLS-side Minnesota United FC.

With more than 30 years of experience as a player and coaching stops at the professional and youth development levels, McAuley spent four seasons (2020-23) as an assistant in Minnesota before taking over at the helm during the 2023 season.

The Sheffield, England, native also served as an assistant coach with the Portland Timbers (2012-18) and Orlando City (2018-20).

As a player, McAuley enjoyed a lengthy professional run, opening his 15-year senior career with Manchester United in 1990 and playing with clubs in the U.S., England and Scotland as well as the U21 Scottish National Team.

McAuley holds a US Soccer Pro License as well as a UEFA Pro License, the highest certifications in U.S. and European soccer.

His education also includes BSc Hons Sports and Exercise Science as well as a certification in PGCE Teaching and Education.