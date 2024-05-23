Indy trending on Airbnb ahead of Indy 500

According to a spokesperson from Airbnb, the Indy500 brings in a lot of money and opportunities for hosts and the local community.

It’s not just existing hosts who benefit; new hosts can get started too.

Some interesting facts: Last year, during the Indy500 weekend, hosts in Indianapolis earned nearly $1.5 million from guests coming from all over the world.

This year, Airbnb sees a lot of interest in Indianapolis for the Indy500 weekend, with people from cities like Columbus, Milwaukee, and Chicago planning their stays.