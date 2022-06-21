Life.Style.Live!

Indy’s largest yoga event, Monumental Yoga brings free classes to Monument Circle today

The largest yoga event in Indianapolis is back to takeover Monument Circle Tuesday for the 9th annual Monumental Yoga event, with free yoga class happening throughout the afternoon.

This is a fundraiser in support of Indy Yoga Movement, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that aims to improve the life skills of young people by offering mindfulness and yoga in schools.

Suzy Bindley, co founder of Indy Yoga Movement, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the event, along with Ron Hopkins, Kimberly Hart and Angel Beard who demonstrated acro yoga and hoola hooping.

This year’s event also coincides with both the summer solstice and the International Day of Yoga.

A yoga class for kids is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and an hour-long community yoga class, hosted by several Indy-area yoga studios, starts at 7 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate must register online in advance and bring their own water bottle and mat.

For more information, click here.