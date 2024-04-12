Joe’s and Company BBQ and Turkey Ribs

Joe’s and Company BBQ and Turkey Ribs, joined us today to share how BBQ is done the right way!

It all began with Joe Green, the CEO of Joe’s and Company BBQ and Turkey Ribs LLC, whose roots trace back to the vibrant streets of Indy.

Joe’s love for barbecue and his innovative spirit collided to birth the concept of turkey ribs.

Drawing inspiration from the rich barbecue culture of his hometown, Joe experimented tirelessly in his kitchen.

Joe’s vision stretches far beyond his kitchen. He looks forward to a nationwide expansion!

Ten visitors can attend the Flanner House on April 13th to sample his BBQ free of charge! CLICK HERE for more information.