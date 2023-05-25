Easy and Tasty Indy 500 recipes with Chef Charles

Today on “Easy and Tasty with Chef Charles,” we have a delicious lineup of track snacks, perfect for your Indy 500 Party. Joining us is Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium, and he has some mouthwatering recipes to share.

In Segment 1, Chef Charles presents his worldwide debut recipe: garlic beef sliders with caramelized onions, arugula, and Hartwell’s Premium Creamy Bleu Cheese Dressing. This tantalizing combination of flavors will surely be a hit at any gathering.

The sliders feature juicy beef patties seasoned with garlic, topped with sweet and savory caramelized onions, and a touch of peppery arugula. The real star of the show is the brand-new creamy bleu cheese dressing from Hartwell’s Premium, which adds a rich and tangy element to the sliders. It’s a taste sensation you won’t want to miss.

(WISH Photos.)

Later during the show, Chef Charles brought us a lighter option with his mandarin ginger chicken lettuce wraps. These refreshing wraps are filled with tender chicken marinated in a zesty blend of mandarin and ginger, complemented by crisp lettuce leaves. They are a perfect choice for those looking for a healthier snack without compromising on flavor.

To discover more about Hartwell’s Premium and its delectable offerings, visit the company’s website at http://hartwellspremium.com/.

Whether you’re hosting an Indy 500 Party or simply looking for some scrumptious treats, these recipes are sure to impress.