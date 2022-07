Life.Style.Live!

Living and cooking The Italian Way with Chef Amy

Chef Amy Von Eiff, Owner of A Cut Above Catering, treated us to Italian Cuisine! She made a traditional egg florentine pizza, a pasta course, and gelato.

Amy explained the different courses at meals in Italy, such as pasta courses being served on their own. Soon, she’s taking a foodie’s dream trip to Rome and the Amalfi Coast.

Her next class is A Night in Tuscany on September 22. Tickets are available here.