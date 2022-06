Life.Style.Live!

Local Latin jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit recaps trip to Mexico City

You may know Latin jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit of Pavel & Direct Contact from his many performances all over Indianapolis, and recently he traveled overseas to Mexico City to perform in a series of concerts.

He checked in with us live from there during his trip, and he came back to visit us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share a recap of his visit.

While in Mexico, he stayed in the Chapultepec Forest in Mexico City. That’s one of the largest City Parks in the Western Hemisphere.