Local restaurant tradition ‘Tenderloin Tuesdays’ return to Hamilton County for 13th Year

Indiana’s signature sandwich returns to the spotlight in Hamilton County June 28-July 26 with Tenderloin Tuesdays™, featuring the Midwest’s best breaded pork tenderloin creations at 30 county-wide restaurants.

Each year, restauranteurs representing Hamilton County’s independent cafés to its fine-dining establishments utilize their unique recipes to celebrate Indiana’s signature sandwich.

Kelli Jenkins, Visit Hamilton County creative services manager, joined us Tuesday on ‘Life. Style. Live!” to share everything you need to know about Tenderloin Tuesdays!

To enhance the 2022 Tenderloin Tuesdays™ experience, sign up for the Tenderloin Tuesday Passport. The free passport, created by Hamilton County Tourism, provides you with exclusive Tenderloin Tuesdays™ discounts, participating restaurant information, menus and locations via a handy interactive map.

Signing up for the Tenderloin Tuesday Passport is quick and easy: visit TenderloinTuesdays.com and click the red “Sign Up!” button on the right side of the page. Follow the prompts to place the passport on your smartphone’s home page and beginning June 28, enjoy discounts at your favorite Tenderloin Tuesdays™ restaurants!

Along with great discounts, each Tenderloin Tuesday Passport user that checks in at four or more participating restaurants from June 28-July 26 is eligible to receive a commemorative Tenderloin Tuesdays™ t-shirt, courtesy of Hamilton County Tourism, while supplies last.

About Hamilton County Tourism

Hamilton County Tourism Inc. is a nonprofit, destination management organization that promotes tourism growth through strategic marketing, hospitality and development initiatives providing hospitality to more than four million visitors to Hamilton County, Indiana, each year.

