Matchbook Learning: Public, K-8 Charter School celebrating the holidays

Matchbook Learning: Public, K-8 Charter School

by: Divine Triplett
Matchbook Learning is a high-quality K-8 public charter school located on the west side of Indianapolis.

James Hill, Matchbook Learning Founding High School Principal, and Jeff Mayo, Matchbook Learning MTSS Coordinator joined us to share information about the school’s growth and the upcoming Community Thanksgiving and Winter Celebration holiday initiatives.

They shared how families are drawn to the school’s commitment to students, fostering a vibrant school community and the school’s growth. 

Hill and Mayo, also discussed  Matchbook Learning’s genuine care for the community and the pride they take in collaborating with partners to support students and families, ensuring a brighter future for all.

To learn more about Matchbook Learning, visit matchbooklearningindy.org

