Life.Style.Live!

Midtown Market artisan, food events come to Northminster Presbyterian Church

The Northminster Presbyterian Church is partnering with the Indy community for fun upcoming events beginning this weekend!

The first Midtown Market is happening on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church. The address is 1660 Kessler Blvd E Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46220.

Collin Obremski, communications director for Northminster Presbyterian, and Amy Owens, artist and Midtown Market maker, joined us Monday to share what you can expect from the event.

From beeswax body care to hand-strung beaded jewelry, artisans from all over the midtown area will come to Northminster for the first of four events this spring/summer. This will be an excellent opportunity to support local artisans and introduce families in the area to our church.

Items for sale will include: beeswax body care, veggie garden starts, dog bandanas, dog treats, plant “bug off” spray, encaustic art, bath bombs, candles, art clay earrings, hand-strung beaded jewelry, plant shelves, pots, and propagation stations, houseplants, baked goods, coffee, pottery, tiny gnome figures and their tiny accessories, take and decorate cookie kits, reusable water balloons, herbal salves, teas and elderberry syrup and handpainted stationery/notecards.

There will also be a by donation coffee and tea bar to benefit Indianapolis Animal Care Services and breakfast goodies from GoldLeaf Savory and Sweet.

Vendors are all neighbors who belong to a Midtown neighborhoods Facebook group. They supported each other with needs and wants in the early stages of the pandemic, and then one maker saw all the talent in the group and decided in 2021 to organize the in-person markets and make them happen safely.

There are more Midtown Market events expected to happening in June, July and November of 2022.

For more information about this event and other upcoming events at Northminster Presbyterian Church, visit northminster-indy.org/events.