Life.Style.Live!

Mutt Cup: A Spirited Cocktail Competition supports FACE Animal Clinic

Mutt Cup is the “ulti-MUTT” fundraiser for a great cause all to keep the FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic’s spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations and preventatives affordable for the Indianapolis community.

Tonya Stanfield, Mutt Cup founder, Samantha Breeling, community impact coordinator at FACE and Kati Larson, Hotel Tango bartender, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event and to give us a tast of the “Blueberry Dreams” and “Flipmode” cocktails.

Mutt Cup is a cocktail competition that celebrates the city’s best bartenders who serve up their most delicious and refined cocktails for their attendees. It’s a great way to get the inside scoop on the city’s hottest nightlife, sample some cocktails made with Hotel Tango spirits, and refine your palate all in one event.

It’s happening on Thursday, April 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees have an excuse to dress-up a little, meet new people, bid on some auction items and get to know the best bartenders from the best establishments in town.

Blueberry Dreams Cocktail

Ingredients:

Bourbon

Lemon juice

Blueberry-açaí simple syrup

Mint

Flipmode Cocktail

Ingredients:

Shmallow bourbon

Turbinado simple

Chocolate bitters

Graham cracker crust rim

For more information and tickets, visit faceanimalclinic.org.