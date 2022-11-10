Life.Style.Live!

New body care business celebrates grand opening in Circle Centre Mall Friday, features edible products, winter skincare tips

The Indiana-based beauty brand, CC Body Care is celebrating its grand opening, and you and your audience are invited!

It’s happening at the Circle Centre Mall (level 2) on Friday, November 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and U.S. veterans will receive 11% off any purchase all weekend long in honor of the grand opening and Veteran’s Day. “Life.Style.Live!” viewers can get a discount both in-store and online with the code, LSL.

The event will feature free samples, massages, gift bags (for the first 40 customers), product bundle deals, giveaways, refreshments and entertainment.

CC Body Care is a luxury beauty brand that is all about the three P’s: pain relief, pleasure and pampering.

Teeka Tolliver, CC Body Care owner, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live” to share five tips to take care of your skin while dealing with cold weather and to discuss her business journey and grand opening.

Tolliver said the idea for her brand came to her long before she started dreaming of entrepreneurship, but in 2019 she decided it was the perfect time to attach it to a business.

“My ultimate goal is to have you look good, feel good, smell good and taste good,” Tolliver said.

The ever-expanding product line includes massage oil candles, lip balm, lip scrub, beauty bar soaps, massage oil, yoni spray, robes, body scrub and more.

Every CC Body Care product is also organic, and some of them are even edible!

Edible products include sugar-based body scrubs which come in 19 different scents and pineapple-flavored natural body oil. These scrubs are not only great for exfoliation, but they also taste delicious.

“We need to get away from the products with the chemicals and start going back to nature,” Tolliver said.

She’s also received rave reviews from customers whose lives have changed for the better after using her products.

The goal of the CC Body Care store is much bigger than beauty. Tolliver said she wants her location to also be a pillar in the community. Therefore, every first and third Monday of the month she hosts a day-long “Each One Teach One” event where she helps fellow community members by sharing her insights on things such as starting a business and building credit.

“I won’t do it for you, but I’ll tell you what you need to do, and if I’m unable to help, I’ll connect you with someone who can,” Tolliver said. “That’s my way of giving back.”

In the future, Tolliver plans for CC Body Care to only get bigger and better as she’s working to land her products on more store shelves across the U.S., create a sales affiliate program and bring on more employees.

She also has more products in the works and is expected to be released within the next six months. This includes body spray, bath oil, men’s massage oil candles and more.

Outside of the new Circle Centre Mall location, CC Body Care products are also currently available on Amazon, Market Wagon, Miiriya at the Ujamaa Community Bookstore and at two local retailers in Illinois.

Winter Skincare Tips:

1. Drink lots of water and stay hydrated

2. Cleanse your skin with natural beauty bars

3. Exfoliate your skin and lips with sugar scrubs

4. Moisturize and hydrate with body oils and bath oils

5. Protect your skin from the elements with lip balm and layer up

Instagram.com/ccbodycare