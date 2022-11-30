New book explores pressure for women to be superhuman, how to remove stress so you can live your best life

The new book, “Every Woman Needs a Maid,” explores the fact that today feel a societal pressure to be superhuman, to do it all so they can “have it all!”
Every Woman Needs a Maid is a guide, an anxiety releaser, a confidence booster and the coaching manual all women need to transform their lives from barely surviving to thriving!
Bonnie Hubert, M.A., Ed.D., ONE Way® Life Coach, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss a few of the things you can learn from her book.
Trouble is, the “having-it-all” mentality is what is driving women crazy! If you want to unearth 20-30 hours a week so you can work less, stop doing the things you hate and start living the life you want, “Every Woman Needs a Maid” will show you how.
The book also covers:
- Four empowering words to easily manage time
- A simple 5-step process to end relationship conflict in the home
- How to use outsourcing to eliminate overwork & overwhelm
- And so much more!
About Bonnie:
Dr. Bonnie has spent 25 years working in the education and mental health fields. She has been a teacher, professional counselor and earned a Doctorate of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Houston.
Bonnie has been married to her husband Skeeter for 25 years, and is a mom of 4. She is the founder of Dr. Bonnie Hubert Coaching and hosts a FB group called High Drive Moms, where she supports and inspires thousands of working professional moms. Her latest achievement is publishing the new book Every Woman Needs a Maid – How to Stop Relationship Conflict, Overwork and Stress so You Can Live Your Best Life.
