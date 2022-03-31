Life.Style.Live!

‘New Vaudeville Revue of 2022’ variety show comes to District Theatre for one night only

The Vaudeville vibe is alive and well in Indianapolis! Join Clerical Error Productions for one night only of song, dance, juggling, magic, comedy, feats of skill, and unusual variety acts. Local performers and familiar faces will give this nostalgic genre a modern upgrade. We’ll pack 100 years of fun into one night!

Jamahl Keyes, The Magic Comic, and Kate Duffy, host of the show, joined us Thursday to give a preview of the magic portion of the variety show.



The event is happening on Saturday, April 2, 7:30 pm at the District Theatre main stage. The district theater is located at 627 Massachusetts Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46204. Tickets are $20.



Vaudeville is synonymous with variety. It is a uniquely American theatrical form and shaped the careers of some of our best known and most loved celebrities.

Indianapolis has a rich history of vaudeville, and had several notable vaudeville houses where acts like Harry Houdini and Bob Hope performed.

Indianapolis currently has venues for drama, music, stand up comedy, magic, drag and burlesque, but no niche for performers who work in the vaudeville aesthetic. Organizers of this event are trying to create that market!

Their featured performers are Jason Adams, Matt Anderson, James Benn, Kate Duffy, Jamahl Keyes, Lola LaVacious, Jon Lindley and Minnie Ryder.

Clerical Error Productions, recently incorporated as a not for profit, has a four year history in Indianapolis, most notably in the Indy Fringe Festivals where they are known for our Irish farce and the Father Ned series of comedies.

For more information, visit dydistricttheatre.org.