Night Owl Country Band performs ‘Country to the Bone’ ‘All it Take is a Song,’ announces ISSA award nominations

by: Tierra Carpenter
The Night Owl Country band returned to “Life. Style. Live!” Friday for the first time since they appeared on our Emmy-nominated Halloween Show.

They also shared some great news of their own. They’re nominated for five International Singer-Songwriters Association awards, and they will be performing at the ceremony in Atlana.

Their song “Country to the Bone’ was nationally release and hit #1 on the Top 40 Indie Radio Chart.

Their full album, “Off The Tracks” is coming to all streaming services on Oct. 31.

