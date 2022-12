Life.Style.Live!

North Elementary Handchimes ensemble performs ‘Toyland,’ ‘Carol of the Bells,’ ‘Jingle Bells’

We got to see a beautiful 28-year tradition live and in action Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!”

North elementary Handchimes Ensemble is one of three groups of its kind in the state of Indiana at the public school elementary level. Their mission is to spread holiday cheer every year, and they brought that to us in-studio Wednesday under the direction of Janene Krent, music specialist.

They performed “Toyland,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Jingle Bells.”

