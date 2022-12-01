On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Yuletide Celebration,’ ‘Christmas Carol,’ ‘Christmas Story,’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Yuletide Celebration
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Dec. 2 – 23
- Indianapolissymphony.org
Christmas Carol
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Through Dec. 23
- iritlive.org
Festival of Carols
- Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
- Dec. 14,16,17,18
- Indychoir.org
Holiday Pops
- Carmel Symphony Orchestra
- Dec. 4
- Thecenterpresents.org
Christmas Story
- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
- Dec. 4 – 24
- thecenterpresents.org
The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge
- Phoenix Theatre
- Through Dec. 23
- phoenixthetre.org
