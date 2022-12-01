Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Yuletide Celebration,’ ‘Christmas Carol,’ ‘Christmas Story,’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Yuletide Celebration

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 2 – 23

Indianapolissymphony.org

Christmas Carol

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through Dec. 23

iritlive.org

Festival of Carols

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir

Dec. 14,16,17,18

Indychoir.org

Holiday Pops

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 4

Thecenterpresents.org

Christmas Story

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Dec. 4 – 24

thecenterpresents.org

The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge

Phoenix Theatre

Through Dec. 23

phoenixthetre.org

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.